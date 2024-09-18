Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Receives $22.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.75.
Several analysts recently weighed in on FLO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.
Shares of FLO opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.14.
Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 162.71%.
Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.
