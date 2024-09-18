Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Receives $22.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FLO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,148,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,533,000 after acquiring an additional 84,001 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,851,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,907,000 after buying an additional 242,797 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,301,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,694,000 after buying an additional 2,239,592 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,623,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,631,000 after buying an additional 54,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,720,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,592,000 after buying an additional 160,794 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLO opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.14.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 162.71%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

