Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Forafric Global Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Forafric Global stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35. Forafric Global has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $1.60.

Forafric Global Company Profile

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

