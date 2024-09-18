Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $97.87

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $97.87 and last traded at $96.80, with a volume of 6936 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.36.
Freedom Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.78 and a 200-day moving average of $77.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.04.
Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Freedom had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $450.72 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freedom
About Freedom
Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.
