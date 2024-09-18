Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $97.87

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $97.87 and last traded at $96.80, with a volume of 6936 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.36.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.78 and a 200-day moving average of $77.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Freedom had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $450.72 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRHC. Sparta 24 Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Freedom during the second quarter worth $1,996,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Freedom by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Freedom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $618,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Freedom in the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Freedom by 901.9% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

