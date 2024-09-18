FY2024 EPS Estimates for Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) Increased by Analyst

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Transcontinental in a research note issued on Thursday, September 12th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.29. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Transcontinental’s FY2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Transcontinental Stock Performance

Transcontinental has a fifty-two week low of C$23.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Transcontinental Announces Dividend

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Lecavalier bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.78 per share, with a total value of C$50,252.00. In other Transcontinental news, Senior Officer Donald Lecavalier acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,252.00. Also, insider Transcontinental inc. bought 42,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$652,277.97. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 47,054 shares of company stock valued at $713,170.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

