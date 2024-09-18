FY2024 EPS Estimates for Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) Increased by Analyst

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Transcontinental in a research note issued on Thursday, September 12th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.29. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Transcontinental’s FY2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS.
Transcontinental Stock Performance
Transcontinental has a fifty-two week low of C$23.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.95.
Insider Buying and Selling
Transcontinental Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.
Transcontinental Company Profile
Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Transcontinental
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.