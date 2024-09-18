G2 Capital Management LLC OH Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH lessened its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 85,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 44,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,081,000. Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $5,860,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000.

SCHX opened at $66.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $66.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

