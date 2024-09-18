G2 Capital Management LLC OH Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 411,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 65,423 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 480,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,820,000 after buying an additional 21,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 172,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 87,076 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $20.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average of $20.49.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

