G2 Capital Management LLC OH Has $97.21 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,651,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,721 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 30.3% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. G2 Capital Management LLC OH owned about 1.04% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $97,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

DFUS stock opened at $60.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.59 and a 200-day moving average of $57.88. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.39 and a 12-month high of $61.35.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

