G2 Capital Management LLC OH Purchases 1,037 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.4% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. G2 Capital Management LLC OH owned about 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCV. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 745.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,865,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,787 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,771,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,256,000 after purchasing an additional 439,570 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,097.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 350,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 321,445 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,736,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,231,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCV opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.12.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

