Gafisa S.A. to Issue Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:GFASY)

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0059 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.
Gafisa Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GFASY opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. Gafisa has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $6.94.
Gafisa Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gafisa
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 2 Avocado Stocks Proving the Superfood Can Be a Super Investment
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Trucking Stocks Rebound: Big Rigs, Bigger Opportunity
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Johnson Controls: AI Sleeper Stock Set to Cool Data Centers
Receive News & Ratings for Gafisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gafisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.