Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Short Interest Down 13.2% in August

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,830,800 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the August 15th total of 2,109,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.6 days.
Galaxy Digital Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of BRPHF opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. Galaxy Digital has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $14.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58.
Galaxy Digital Company Profile
