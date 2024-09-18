Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GLMD opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $23.80.
About Galmed Pharmaceuticals
