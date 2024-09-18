Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Buys Shares of 202,934 Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 202,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,531,000. Surmodics accounts for about 2.3% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P owned approximately 1.42% of Surmodics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 408,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after purchasing an additional 41,617 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 23,379 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Surmodics in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,406,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Surmodics by 4,722.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 67,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Surmodics Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SRDX stock opened at $39.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $560.24 million, a P/E ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.57 and a 200-day moving average of $36.04. Surmodics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $42.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.32 million. Surmodics had a positive return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRDX. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a report on Monday, August 5th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SRDX

Surmodics Profile

(Free Report)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.