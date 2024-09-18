Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Purchases New Shares in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 227,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 29.4% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 556,440 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 126,413 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 115,505 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 517.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,478,752 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,058 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,926,369 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $329,276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 3,314,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,100 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Southwestern Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 48.91% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

