genedrive (LON:GDR) Shares Down 7.1%

genedrive plc (LON:GDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.94 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.94 ($0.03). Approximately 6,504,713 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 14,579,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.09 ($0.03).

genedrive Trading Down 5.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £10.73 million, a PE ratio of -52.25 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ian David Gilham acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,630.12). 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About genedrive

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive system, a rapid thermocycler and signal detection system and semi- automated system used forqualitative in vitro molecular diagnostic tests; and Genedrive CYP2C19 ID Kit, a point-of-care test for rapid CYP2C19 genotyping in time-critical emergency care settings.

