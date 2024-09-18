General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 26,977 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.13% of General Dynamics worth $101,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,639,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,216,599,000 after purchasing an additional 293,316 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,782,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,351,041,000 after purchasing an additional 115,063 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,164,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,081,488,000 after purchasing an additional 147,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in General Dynamics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,282,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $592,764,000 after acquiring an additional 24,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,680,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $474,927,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $303.85 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $214.53 and a 52 week high of $309.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $293.51 and its 200 day moving average is $290.56.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.06.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

