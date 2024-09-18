General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Hits New 52-Week High at $307.22

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $307.22 and last traded at $307.22, with a volume of 2310 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $304.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on GD. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.06.

General Dynamics Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $83.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $293.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.56.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in General Dynamics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

