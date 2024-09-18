Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 91.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.0%.

GAIN stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average is $13.77. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $14.96. The stock has a market cap of $476.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $22.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.27 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 78.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Gladstone Investment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

