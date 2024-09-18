Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.69

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.69 and last traded at $20.68, with a volume of 41990 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.65.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.85.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 32.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $159,000.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.