Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Shares Purchased by First Washington CORP

First Washington CORP grew its position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,704 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Granite Construction accounts for about 2.4% of First Washington CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. First Washington CORP owned about 0.24% of Granite Construction worth $6,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 12.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Construction in the second quarter valued at approximately $745,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michael G. Tatusko sold 5,000 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $346,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,943 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,894.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Granite Construction from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Granite Construction Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GVA opened at $77.66 on Wednesday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $78.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.41. Granite Construction had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 88.14%.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

