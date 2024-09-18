GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Short Interest Up 11.7% in August

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the August 15th total of 4,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,088,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,224,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF in the first quarter valued at about $533,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CONL stock opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.94. GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $87.37.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

