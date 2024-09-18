Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.28.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPRE. UBS Group decreased their target price on Green Plains from $26.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Green Plains from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer cut Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Green Plains from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Green Plains during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $196,000.

Shares of GPRE opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $33.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.96 million, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.53.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $618.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

