Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the August 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GBOOY opened at $36.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.40. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.15.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $2.2348 per share. This is an increase from Grupo Financiero Banorte’s previous dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial products and services in Mexico and internationally. The company accepts checking, current, retirement, and payroll accounts; and provides loans, including mortgage, car, payroll, personal, structured, syndicated, SME loans, and credit cards, as well as letter of credit financing, acquisition funding, and import and export foreign trade financing.

Featured Stories

