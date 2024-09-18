GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Short Interest Up 13.1% in August

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,910,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the August 15th total of 9,650,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Trading of GSK

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in GSK during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in GSK in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in GSK during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GSK during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upgraded GSK to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

GSK Trading Down 2.3 %

GSK stock opened at $42.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $88.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.70. GSK has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. GSK had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. Analysts predict that GSK will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.3843 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.71%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Further Reading

