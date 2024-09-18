GSTechnologies (LON:GST) Trading 13.5% Higher

GSTechnologies Ltd. (LON:GST – Get Free Report) shares traded up 13.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.82 ($0.01). 22,648,283 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 13,947,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.72 ($0.01).

GSTechnologies Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of £17.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Activity at GSTechnologies

In other news, insider Lord James Christopher Douglas Wellesley purchased 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($15,852.05). 20.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GSTechnologies Company Profile

GSTechnologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure, storage, and technology services worldwide. It offers structured cabling, data centers infrastructure, wireless network solution, smart security, and project management services. In addition, the company engages in the blockchain business.

