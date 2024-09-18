Haleon (LON:HLN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $396.80

Haleon plc (LON:HLN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 396.80 ($5.24) and last traded at GBX 396 ($5.23), with a volume of 16512637 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 393.10 ($5.19).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Haleon from GBX 410 ($5.42) to GBX 447 ($5.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

The firm has a market cap of £36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3,297.50, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 365.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 340.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Haleon’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

