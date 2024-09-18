Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF) Short Interest Up 10.7% in August

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 319,300 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the August 15th total of 288,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hays Stock Performance

Shares of HAYPF stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. Hays has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35.

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms.

