Head-To-Head Contrast: Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) and Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) and Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cathay General Bancorp and Farmers National Banc”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cathay General Bancorp $752.43 million 4.17 $354.12 million $4.52 9.52 Farmers National Banc $170.30 million 3.40 $49.93 million $1.45 10.63

Cathay General Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers National Banc. Cathay General Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmers National Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cathay General Bancorp 22.08% 11.96% 1.41% Farmers National Banc 19.50% 14.55% 1.09%

Dividends

Cathay General Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Farmers National Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Cathay General Bancorp pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmers National Banc pays out 46.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.0% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of Farmers National Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Farmers National Banc shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Cathay General Bancorp has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers National Banc has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cathay General Bancorp and Farmers National Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cathay General Bancorp 1 2 1 0 2.00 Farmers National Banc 0 2 1 0 2.33

Cathay General Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.09%. Farmers National Banc has a consensus price target of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 1.67%. Given Farmers National Banc’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Farmers National Banc is more favorable than Cathay General Bancorp.

Summary

Cathay General Bancorp beats Farmers National Banc on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits. It also provides loan products, such as commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as installment loans to individuals for household, and other consumer expenditures. In addition, the company offers trade financing, letter of credit, wire transfer, forward currency spot and forward contract, safe deposit, collection, automatic teller machine, Internet banking, investment, and other customary bank services, as well as securities and insurance products. Cathay General Bancorp was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services. The company also provides personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, employee benefit plans, and retirement services; property and casualty insurance products and services; and various insurance products through licensed representatives, as well as invests in municipal securities. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Canfield, Ohio.

