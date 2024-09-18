Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $26.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Healthpeak Properties traded as high as $22.79 and last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 144134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.58.

DOC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 274.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 645.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 8,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.69, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.81.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.86%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

