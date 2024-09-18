Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $26.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Healthpeak Properties traded as high as $22.79 and last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 144134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.58.
DOC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.
The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.69, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.81.
Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.86%.
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
