Hershey Creamery Company, Inc. (OTC:HRCR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 5.60 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $22.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.
Hershey Creamery Stock Performance
Shares of HRCR traded up $100.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4,000.00. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92. Hershey Creamery has a 1-year low of $3,650.00 and a 1-year high of $4,600.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,941.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3,964.65.
About Hershey Creamery
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hershey Creamery
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Smartsheet Is a Smart Buy for Traders and Investors: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Creamery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey Creamery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.