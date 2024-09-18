Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the technology company on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a payout ratio of 24.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of HPE stock opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,037. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

