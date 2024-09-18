High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03, Zacks reports. High Tide had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $96.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

High Tide Price Performance

High Tide stock opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $172.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.47. High Tide has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of High Tide to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

