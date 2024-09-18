Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Short Interest Update

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,600 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the August 15th total of 169,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 1.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,350 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 8.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.6% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,732 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HIFS opened at $249.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.78 million, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.46. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1 year low of $147.01 and a 1 year high of $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.81%.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

