Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 56.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 106,595 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $62,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.13.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.2 %

HON opened at $204.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $220.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

