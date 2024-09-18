Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,702 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.2 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $204.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $220.79.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Citigroup increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.13.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

