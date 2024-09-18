Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) CEO Sells $2,915,577.28 in Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 13,552 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total transaction of $2,915,577.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,279 shares in the company, valued at $10,171,604.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Up 4.7 %

HOV opened at $224.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.57. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.22 and a twelve month high of $240.34.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The construction company reported $9.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $4,259,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,011,000 after acquiring an additional 16,012 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $1,460,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 425,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 17,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $467,000. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zelman & Associates raised Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

