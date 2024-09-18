Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,587 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $201,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Unionview LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $566.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $553.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $536.15. The company has a market cap of $488.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $569.69.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
