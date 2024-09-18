Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,112,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,764 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $226,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. TD Cowen lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $252.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.05.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV opened at $241.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $243.48.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

