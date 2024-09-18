Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $175.99 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,281 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $175,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ROP opened at $551.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $474.46 and a 1 year high of $579.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $547.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $545.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Barclays upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $616.00.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

