Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on H. Mizuho cut their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.21.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $148.37 on Wednesday. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $96.77 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 44,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total value of $6,550,602.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 623,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,373,585.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth about $610,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 8.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 16.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 700.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,648,000 after acquiring an additional 107,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth about $501,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

