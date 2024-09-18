Hydro One (TSE:H) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.78

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$47.78 and last traded at C$47.54, with a volume of 18506 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$47.65.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hydro One from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hydro One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$42.25.
Hydro One Stock Performance
Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.01. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of C$2.03 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Hydro One Limited will post 2.0468682 EPS for the current year.
Hydro One Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.314 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.38%.
Hydro One Company Profile
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.
