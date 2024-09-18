Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Short Interest Update

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the August 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on HYFM. UBS Group reduced their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $1.15 to $0.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $0.90 to $0.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Trading Down 2.9 %

HYFM opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $54.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.00 million. Analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hydrofarm Holdings Group news, CEO William Douglas Toler acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 158.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 52,194 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 544,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 124,412 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 730,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter worth $1,118,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 18.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 288,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

(Get Free Report)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, and nutrients, as well as plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.