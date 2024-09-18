ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Now Covered by Analysts at Leerink Partners

Equities research analysts at Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $379.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Leerink Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $349.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $368.00 target price on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on ICON Public from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.40.

ICON Public Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $292.54 on Wednesday. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $221.20 and a 52 week high of $347.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $319.48 and a 200-day moving average of $318.86.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. ICON Public had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ICON Public will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in ICON Public in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in ICON Public during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ICON Public in the second quarter worth $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 22.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the second quarter valued at $59,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICON Public

(Get Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

