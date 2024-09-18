IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) CFO Misbah Tahir Sells 1,487 Shares

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) CFO Misbah Tahir sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $17,159.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

IGM Biosciences Trading Up 11.6 %

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.19.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.97). IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 119.02% and a negative net margin of 7,571.35%. The business had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IGMS. Truist Financial reduced their price target on IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

