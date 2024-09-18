iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILEW) Short Interest Up 7.3% in August

iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILEW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the August 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

iLearningEngines Stock Performance

AILEW opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65. iLearningEngines has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $1.96.

iLearningEngines Company Profile

iLearningEngines, Inc operates AI-powered learning automation and information intelligence for corporate and educational use. The company's AI and learning automation platform is used by enterprises to productize enterprise knowledge for consumption throughout the enterprise. Its outcome-based training has deployed in regulated and detail-oriented vertical markets, such as healthcare, education, insurance, retail, oil and gas/energy, manufacturing, and government.

