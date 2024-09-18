Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.61) Per Share

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Chardan Capital boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Immuneering in a report issued on Monday, September 16th. Chardan Capital analyst G. Livshits now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.61) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.64). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immuneering’s current full-year earnings is ($1.90) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Immuneering’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.05.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immuneering currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Immuneering stock opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of -0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82. Immuneering has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $9.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immuneering by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,203,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 129,851 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Immuneering during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Immuneering during the second quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Immuneering in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Immuneering by 37.3% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

