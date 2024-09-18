Immunocore (IMCR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ: IMCR) in the last few weeks:

9/17/2024 – Immunocore had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $81.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/17/2024 – Immunocore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2024 – Immunocore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

8/28/2024 – Immunocore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Immunocore had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $92.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Immunocore had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $87.00.

8/9/2024 – Immunocore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock.

IMCR stock opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $32.37 and a 52 week high of $76.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.25. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 19.16% and a negative return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Immunocore’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMCR. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

