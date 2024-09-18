Immunocore (IMCR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ: IMCR) in the last few weeks:
- 9/17/2024 – Immunocore had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $81.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/17/2024 – Immunocore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/9/2024 – Immunocore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.
- 8/28/2024 – Immunocore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/9/2024 – Immunocore had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $92.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2024 – Immunocore had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $87.00.
- 8/9/2024 – Immunocore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock.
Immunocore Stock Up 2.7 %
IMCR stock opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $32.37 and a 52 week high of $76.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.25. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 19.16% and a negative return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Immunocore’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.
