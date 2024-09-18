Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the August 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Imperial Petroleum Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMPPP opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.44. Imperial Petroleum has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $26.74.

Get Imperial Petroleum alerts:

Imperial Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.5469 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.