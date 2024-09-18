Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.62

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.62 and last traded at $6.62, with a volume of 37160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Infinera from $9.00 to $6.65 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Infinera to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.65 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infinera has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 1.71.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 31.63% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $342.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.71 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Infinera by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in Infinera by 8.7% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 30,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Infinera by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 8.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 47,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

