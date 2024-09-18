Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Short Interest Update

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,862,900 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the August 15th total of 5,518,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16,209.7 days.
Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:IFSUF opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.92. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $12.72.
About Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane
