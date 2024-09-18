Insider Buying: Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Acquires C$11,401.14 in Stock

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Free Report) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 20,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.57 per share, with a total value of C$11,401.14.
Lotan Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 30th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 19,999 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,199.44.
- On Thursday, August 15th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 50,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00.
- On Tuesday, August 6th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 150,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$75,000.00.
- On Friday, July 12th, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 45,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,000.00.
Aurion Resources Trading Up 1.8 %
CVE:AU opened at C$0.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a current ratio of 4.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.61. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.39 and a one year high of C$0.75. The firm has a market cap of C$84.87 million, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.81.
About Aurion Resources
Aurion Resources Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Finland. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä; and the Auermaa property located in Eastern Lapland.
